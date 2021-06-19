The Walking Dead Season 11 Reveals the Name of Maggie’s Group

✖

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is back to keep the peace on The Walking Dead. After spending years away on the road with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) and twins Midge and Hilda (Misty and Kim Ormiston), Maggie returned to Virginia to help silence the Whisperers in "A Certain Doom." Her reunion with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in "Home Sweet Home" was bittersweet: Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) crashed Maggie's homecoming with her now eight-year-old son Hershel (Kien Michale Spiller), and Maggie discovered their home at the Hilltop colony was burned to the ground as a casualty of the Whisperer War.

When Maggie returns, it's with a dwindling group of survivors that includes Cole (James Devoti) and the metal-masked mystery man Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari). In "Home Sweet Home," their friends Gus (David Atkinson), Ainsley (Haley Leary), and Maya (Brianna Butler) are ambushed and killed by a camouflaged attacker (Mike Whinnet), part of a human-hunting pack of executioners that Maggie's people call the Reapers.

Maggie's new group is called the Wardens, reveals the official synopsis for Season 11A of The Walking Dead. "Home Sweet Home" ends with Maggie, Hershel, and their people calling Alexandria home after the burning of Hilltop and the razing of their village by the Reapers, placing the Wardens in the same community as survivors from the destroyed Hilltop and the shuttered Kingdom.

(Cole, Elijah, and two unnamed members of the Wardens. Photo: AMC Studios)

"Pope marked you," the attacker tells Maggie before blowing himself up with a grenade in "Home Sweet Home." Producers have already confirmed new villains the Reapers will return in the Final Season, where viewers will discover more about Maggie's time away from The Walking Dead.

"She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she's with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That's all part of the story going forward, and it's going to drive one of the major missions that we'll start to see unfold," executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang revealed in a previous interview. "It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward."