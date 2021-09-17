The Walking Dead’s Grim Fate For a Season 11 Victim

One of The Walking Dead‘s first casualties of the season is still hanging around. When the Reapers hunt Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her Meridian-bound group in “Hunted,” Cole (James Devoti) and Duncan (Marcus Lewis) of the Wardens are killed in the attack that scatters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the Alexandrians. Maggie’s friend Agatha (Laurie Fortier) survives the slaughter long enough to rendezvous with what’s left of the group — Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and a gravely wounded Alden (Callan McAuliffe) — only to die in walker-infested woods when fleeing (and fearing) the Reapers.

When Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers bring a captured Daryl to Meridian to start “Rendition,” the camera lingers on one of several bodies hanging by their heels overhead. According to trivia revealed on Talking Dead, one of the strung-up walkers is the reanimated remains of Agatha.

Once home to Maggie and the Wardens, the Meridian now belongs to Pope (Ritchie Coster) and The Chosen Ones: a squad of human-hunting, masked mercenaries who welcome Daryl into their brotherhood with a literal trial by fire. It comes after The Chosen Ones waterboard Daryl to get intel on Maggie, the Wardens leader “marked” by Pope for a sin not yet revealed.

“The way that we always thought about this group is that they probably have a series of things that they do when they come across what would be enemy combatants to them. They were all, basically, like military contractors, or what some would call mercenaries,” showrunner Angela Kang explained on The Walking Dead: Episode Insider. “They were doing these things at a time when there was a lot of torture that was sort of sanctioned in the military, so they’ve all learned those techniques and became very familiar with them before the world fell. So for the Reapers, this is just part of what they have to do.”

