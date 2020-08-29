The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings Promo Released By AMC

AMC Networks has released a look at The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings ahead of its Sunday night airing on AMC. Beginning with the Frank Darabont-directed series premiere, "Days Gone Bye," the marathon will see AMC re-run "Guts," "Tell It to the Frogs," "Vatos," "Wildfire," and "TS-19" as part of a one-night event starting at 6/5c on August 30. The previously announced marathon celebrating the six-episode first season of The Walking Dead features remotely-recorded appearances from celebrity fans, including Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and TWD superfan Yvette Nicole Brown, and exclusive interviews with Walking Dead crew.

Celebrity fan guests appearing during the marathon include rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan, professional basketball player Napheesa Collier, and comedians Doug Benson and Aisha Tyler. Like Brown, both Benson and Tyler have appeared as guests on multiple episodes of Talking Dead, the official Walking Dead after-show hosted by Chris Hardwick that often welcomes celebrity fans alongside TWD cast and crew.

Celebrate the season that started it all with celebrity fans and exclusive interviews with the TWD crew. Don't miss #TWD Season 1: Beginnings this Sunday at 6/5c. pic.twitter.com/bOjuLJK95R — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 27, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 1: Beginnings leads into encore airings of The Walking Dead Season 10, starting with last year's season premiere, "Lines We Cross," on Sunday, September 6. The first ten episodes from the current season will air back-to-back from 11:57 am until 11:10 pm PT, with that marathon continuing weekly on Sunday nights.

Both marathons lead towards the premiere airing of The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," now debuting Sunday, October 4. The blockbuster episode was delayed by six months amid the coronavirus pandemic and ushers in multiple weeks of all-new Walking Dead Universe programming, including premiere episodes of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season and the inaugural season of spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The full schedule continues below.