✖

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her team's mission to Meridian continues, and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) seeks expedited processing into the Commonwealth in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Picking up from where a nailbiting cliffhanger left off in "Acheron: Part 1" — with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) turning his back on Maggie and leaving her to die in the tunnels beneath D.C. during a violent storm — the second half of the two-parter puts Daryl (Norman Reedus) on his own dogged search for Dog.

Meanwhile, the futures of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) are threatened when Yumiko challenges the Commonwealth after making an unexpected discovery on the Wall of the Lost.

Here's the official synopsis for "Acheron: Part 2," now streaming early for U.S. AMC+ subscribers ahead of its television premiere tonight at 9/8c on AMC:

The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

Below, a brief recap of "Acheron: Part 1" reminds you what to know before watching "Part 2." Read on for a full Season 11 premiere recap with spoilers.

Here’s everything you need to know before you watch Pt. 2 of Acheron. Don’t miss a new #TWD this Sunday at 9/8c or stream it now with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/ziZdTYi30a — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 28, 2021

1. Maggie is leading a mission to Meridian. With Alexandria and its people about to starve, their last hope is a trip back to Meridian: where Maggie lived with the Wardens until the Reapers claimed the community as their own.

2. The group went underground. When a violent storm erupts and endangers the mission, the survivors take refuge in the D.C. metro. Negan suspects Maggie lured him into the tunnels to die, where she can kill him "away from the prying eyes of Alexandria."

3. Daryl and Dog got separated. Dog takes off in search of a familiar scent, forcing Daryl to crawl alone through walker-infested tunnels.

4. Commonwealth processing began. Eugene and his traveling companions undergo a "Level One Assessment" by Commonwealth Auditors, supervised by the watchful eye of the armored General Mercer (Michael James Shaw).

5. Yumiko found a message from her past. Pinned to a photo board outside the Commonwealth outpost is a message from Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale), Yumiko's long-lost brother.

6. Negan chose not to help Maggie. When walkers corner Maggie's group at a chokepoint, their only escape is to climb atop a subway car. But Maggie slips, and Negan leaves his would-be killer to her fate to end "Acheron: Part 1."

Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted," is now streaming early on AMC+. "Acheron: Part 2" premieres tonight on AMC, followed by a live Walking Dead reunion on after-show Talking Dead.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD Universe. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.