The Walking Dead Reunion to Air Live on Talking Dead

✖

The Walking Dead stars will reunite live on Talking Dead Sunday to discuss Season 11 Episode 2, "Acheron: Part 2." Joining host Chris Hardwick and TWD series regulars Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene Porter) is former castmate Emily Kinney, who played Maggie's younger half-sister Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson), from Season 2 until Beth's death in Season 5. After making a special musical appearance on last year's virtual and pre-recorded Walking Dead Holiday Special, the August 29 Talking Dead will be Kinney's first live episode of the after-show since the Season 8 premiere of "Mercy" in 2017.

"Acheron: Part 2" sets major roles for Maggie and Eugene, revealing what happens after the cliffhanger ending of the season premiere and what's next for Eugene's expedition of Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) as they encounter a new civilization: the Commonwealth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talking Dead (@amctalkingdead)

The episode's official synopsis, courtesy of AMC Networks:

The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

Kinney has appeared only briefly in flashbacks since her character's death in the mid-Season 5 finale, "Coda," in 2014. Kinney's music appeared as an Easter egg in Season 10, where characters listen to a song performed by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst).

"It's been fun to be a part of the show in other ways," Kinney said last summer when asked about a Walking Dead return on Tommy DiDario's Let's Stay Together. Adding she's "totally open" to reprising the Beth Greene role in a flashback or dream sequence, Kinney said: "I mean, I did get shot in the head (laughs). But I mean, I loved the show, I loved working on it. It makes me so happy to be a part of it, I'm very proud of being a part of that show. So it's not out of [the question] … if there was some way, sure."

Talking Dead airs Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD Universe. The Walking Dead Season 11 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.