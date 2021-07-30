The Walking Dead: There’s No Turning Back in New Season 11 Trailer

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leads a mission there's no turning back from in a new trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. When Maggie (Lauren Cohan) tells her story about life on the road with her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) and the Wardens, it prompts a potential suicide mission the group will undertake in "Acheron: Part I." The first part of the two-part season premiere teams old enemies Negan and Maggie on a last-ditch attempt to save Alexandria, their shared community now struggling to survive in the wake of the destruction the Whisperers left behind in Season 10.

In the newest trailer released as part of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions go through processing by the latest civilization they've discovered while the Reapers return to hunt Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie's people.

"I think the thing with the Reapers is [our group of survivors] are on this really difficult journey, and then they're being hunted, basically, by this group," Cohan said of this new group of masked enemies during virtual San Diego Comic-Con. "They're trying to get their basic needs met and then being [hunted] really for what just seems like sport from the Reapers. In this case, it's Maggie's newer friends and family [being hunted], and then it ends up coming a little bit closer to [home]."

Added showrunner Angela Kang of the Reapers, who might be joined by an old friend, "They are incredibly skilled. And not skilled like they had to pick it up along the way. They were skilled coming into the apocalypse. So every single one of them is like an incredibly brutal, organized warrior … These are the pinnacle of human killers. It's just a very formidable type of enemy to go up against."

In "Acheron: Part I," "Daryl leads a mission team to scavenge the military base he discovered. Maggie tells her story, prompting a new mission for survival that only Negan can lead. Eugene and his group go through assessment by the Commonwealth’s paramilitary police."

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.