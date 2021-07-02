Negan and Maggie Must Join Forces in The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser

A storm is brewing on The Walking Dead. In "Acheron," the two-part Season 11 premiere airing August 22 on AMC, the group hits the road in search of food to feed the many survivors now calling Alexandria home — including enemies Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). When a violent storm forces the group underground into a walker-filled subway tunnel, changing the rule of survival from "No Man Left Behind" to "We Keep Going," Maggie and Negan just might have to work together if they hope to outlive these first two episodes of the Final Season.

The newest teaser from the Final Season, released as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead, shows this begrudging alliance between Maggie and Negan as members of a scavenging team that includes Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

(Photo: AMC Studios)

"It certainly isn't just about that [Maggie vs Negan]. She isn't defined by that," Scott Gimple, executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief content officer, previously revealed about Maggie's story in Season 11. "It is some pretty crucial business, obviously the end of the episode ['Here's Negan'] seems to tell us that it's nothing to sneeze at."

Season 10 ended with Negan, banished from Alexandria by Carol (Melissa McBride), returning to the community where Maggie now lives with her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller). Their home at the Hilltop is in ashes, and Maggie's new group, the Wardens, are avoiding the human-hunting killers the Reapers — forcing the Rhees to live behind the same walls as the man who murdered Glenn (Steven Yeun).

"She was out there doing pretty incredible things," Gimple added of Maggie's years away on the road. "She went from someone who was listening to her dad obviously and wasn't sure walkers were sick or whether they were dead, to someone who very quickly became the leader of a community and stabilized them and led them through some very difficult stuff. She wore that in a way that seemed like she was born for it. That's a huge part of her story. Even motherhood, I wouldn't say would define her."

In the final season, Gimple said, "Seeing this kind of leader emerge from the apocalypse, forged by the apocalypse, I think that's her story. I think Negan is an unbelievable complication to that, but to hit it one more time, it doesn't define her."

The Negan vendetta might not define Maggie, but Cohan warns the group's ex-enemy is in trouble the next time they cross paths in Season 11. Will there be #JusticeForGlenn?

"I definitely would love for people to draw their own conclusions about what Maggie may be thinking when she and Negan come face-to-face again," Cohan said in a behind-the-scenes video wrapping up Season 10. "There's a long road ahead, there's a lot to be done. He's in trouble."