The Walking Dead Season 11: New Photo Shows Alexandria in Dire Straits

Alexandria is about abandoned in a new behind-the-scenes look at Season 11 of The Walking Dead. The walled community once home to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) has been in ruins since the Whisperer War against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) in Season 10, where Beta flooded Alexandria with a zombie horde after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed Alpha under orders from Carol (Melissa McBride). The survivors evacuated Alexandria in-between the events of "Look at the Flowers" and "The Tower," holing up inside an abandoned hospital when silencing the Whisperers for good in October's "A Certain Doom."

The Walking Dead director of photography Duane Manwiller reveals the latest look at a trashed Alexandria and its iconic windmill, which was the focus of the first set photo from the final season released when filming started in February. "Buckle up. It's going to be a wild ride," teased Manwiller, who has been with The Walking Dead since Season 8 in 2017.

In the extended Season 10 premiere, where Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) returns to a vandalized Alexandria with her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) in tow, Carol says the Whisperers "left a parting gift." Negan spent the six-episode bonus season helping the Alexandrians rebuild their destroyed home, but the episodes "Find Me," "One More," and "Diverged" revealed the community is in dire straits: the survivors are desperate for food and supplies and could be forced to abandon Alexandria in Season 11.

Season 10 put Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) on the road to discovering a new community that will play a major role in the final season. Writer-producer Jim Barnes previously hinted the survivors could move on from Alexandria when he revealed Season 11 of The Walking Dead starts as a scary road show:

"We're making a concerted effort to put that back into, especially these first two or three, and actually all throughout [the season]. We're exploring things and doing things that I haven't seen done on the show before, which is really exciting," Barnes told the Talk Dead to Me podcast in February. "Just different set pieces and locations, and the fact that we're pulling it off during the pandemic is a testament to the crew in Georgia, it's incredible. It's big, I think I can say that."

"We're kind of getting back to a road show vibe for a minute," Barnes added. "I love Season 1 and 4, I think those are my top two seasons of the show with Terminus and the CDC. That vibe is in there. I'm really excited to see what people think of [Season] 11. I think people are going to be surprised in a good way."

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, on AMC.