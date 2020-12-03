Past Walking Dead Stars Join The Walking Dead Holiday Special

✖

Past and present Walking Dead stars will virtually gather for the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special, the previously announced special edition of Talking Dead airing exclusively on the AMC+ premium streaming bundle. Appearing with host Chris Hardwick are series stars Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Melissa McBride (Carol), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and former Walking Dead stars Emily Kinney (Beth Greene) and IronE Singleton (T-Dog). Also joining the festivities are Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple and showrunner Angela Kang.

Past and current cast members join Hardwick during the hour-long program to "talk about the holiday season and look back on a decade of the franchise series – from behind-the-scenes stories on set to what fans can look forward to next," according to an official description from AMC.

In addition to the retrospective looking back at The Walking Dead during its tenth anniversary, viewers will be treated to festive moments, including a performance of "Up on the Housetop" by Kinney and a parody of the "Twelve Days of Christmas" performed by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy. The special also features an exclusive new table read video from episode 1021 "Diverged," one of the six all-new episodes extending season 10 into 2021.

The upcoming season leading up to season 11 features new guest stars Robert Patrick (Mays), Okea Eme-Akwari (Elijah), and Hilarie Burton Morgan (Lucille) alongside series stars Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, and season 10 addition Paola Lázaro.

In The Walking Dead extended season 10, "We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

Chris Hardwick and Talking Dead return following each new season 10 episode airing early next year on AMC, with ad-free episodes of The Walking Dead releasing early on Thursdays via the AMC+ subscription service.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special releases Sunday, December 13, as a streaming exclusive on AMC+. The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on February 28, 2021, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.