The Walking Dead: New Season 10 Episode Synopses Released

AMC Networks releases the first story details and creative teams behind The Walking Dead extended season 10, which returns to television in February with six new episodes taking place in the aftermath of the Whisperer War. In these bonus episodes, the survivors struggle with past traumas and encounter new friends and foes as The Walking Dead is put on the road to the Commonwealth for its eleventh and final season. A synopsis for the six-episode season, as well as individual synopses for the all-new episodes, comes after executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang described these smaller-scale stories as "deep dives" into the show's core cast of characters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the synopsis for The Walking Dead extended season 10, released alongside the newly-revealed episode titles:

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed, and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

"They are really like deep dives into characters ... They don't have the typical scope and scale of what would be like a gigantic finale with like hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end, but I think we get to tell a really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love," Kang said in an October interview when previewing the new episodes, each designed for safe filming amid the pandemic. "We'll get to see dynamics between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), we'll see a lot of story related to Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments."

AMC Networks continues to release a series of virtual cast table read clips from the new season, offering previews from episode 1017, "Home Sweet Home," episode 1019, "One More," and episode 1020, "Splinter," picking up from the cliffhanger that ended "A Certain Doom" when it aired on October 4.

Guest stars this season include Robert Patrick as Mays, a rough-looking stranger, Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, the metal-masked fighter accompanying Maggie from a new community, and Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille, Negan's cancer-stricken wife.

Synopses for The Walking Dead extended season 10 continue below: