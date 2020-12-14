The Walking Dead Holiday Special: How to Watch the New Episode

Current and past cast members from The Walking Dead gather for the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special, an hour-long program in the spirit of Talking Dead. The virtual reunion hosted by Chris Hardwick brings the Walking Dead cast and producers together to talk about the holiday season and reflect on the first decade of the franchise before it enters a new phase in 2021. The Walking Dead Holiday Special brings festive moments, musical performances, and other surprises, including exclusive intel from showrunner Angela Kang and TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple about what’s to come when The Walking Dead returns in the new year.

Previously announced cast members include Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Melissa McBride (Carol), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and former Walking Dead stars Emily Kinney (Beth Greene) and IronE Singleton (T-Dog).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The special includes Kinney’s performance of “Up on the Housetop” and “10 Seasons of The Walking Dead,” a parody of the “Twelve Days of Christmas,” by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy. As an additional stocking stuffer, the special debuts an exclusive new table read video from “Diverged,” giving fans a peek at one of the six new season 10 episodes airing early next year on AMC.

As of December 13, The Walking Dead Holiday Special is now available to watch via the AMC+ streaming bundle. The special is a streaming exclusive and is not airing on the AMC network like traditional episodes of Talking Dead.

Amazon Prime customers have the option to add AMC+ to Prime Video Channels, giving them access to the AMC+ channel even without a cable provider. Both Amazon Prime Video and the Roku Channel are currently offering a 7-day free trial to AMC+; after trial, the subscription auto-renews monthly for $8.99 until canceled.

AMC+ is also available via Apple TV Channels, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, and Sling TV. Comcast Xfinity customers can add AMC+ for $4.99 per month; Dish customers can enjoy a free preview of AMC+ through December 13 via channel 294 and On Demand before choosing to subscribe for $6.99 per month.

Subscribers have access to collections from the AMC Networks family, including Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films, with access to shows from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. The AMC+ streaming bundle offers such benefits as early access to new episodes as well as ad-free and On-Demand viewing, including all Walking Dead shows.

All three shows from The Walking Dead Universe return with new episodes in 2021 on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.