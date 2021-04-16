The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Negan Spin-Off Is “Definitely Being Talked About”

✖

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirms a Negan spin-off is "definitely being talked about" at AMC. After revealing the character's never-before-told origin story in the extended Season 10 prequel episode "Here's Negan," flashing back to the first year of the zombie apocalypse with Negan's cancer-stricken wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan), the studio and network behind the Walking Dead Universe began gauging viewer interest in a new limited series, an ongoing series, or additional episodes highlighting Negan's backstory. As the flagship series heads into its expanded final season concluding in 2022, Morgan says there are discussions about continuing Negan's story outside of The Walking Dead:

"We'll see. It's definitely being talked about," Morgan told Conan about a Negan spin-off. "I think they're thinking of a couple different ideas, but I've definitely had conversations about possibly continuing the story of Negan. You know, we just did the 'Here's Negan' story, which is sort of the prequel [of] how Negan became this guy, and I shot that with my wife which was so cool. It was awesome. We had so much fun, and I think the episode turned out really well."

Before the October production of "Here's Negan," part of the six Season 10 bonus episodes scripted and filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan expressed interest in a live-action telling of Negan's comic book origin story and Negan Lives, a one-shot comic set after Negan's exile from The Walking Dead.

"I'm very lucky to play him because he's become so well-rounded, and this kind of redemption arc that he's been on has been very interesting to play. And I think the Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on," Morgan said during last summer's virtual Walking Dead Family Hangout. "It's a great little story, it's just a little slice of a day in the life of [Negan]. It's great, and I would love to. I always wanted to film that and then the prequel to Negan [Here's Negan], there's a comic book for that as well. I'd love to do that."

Though the television version of "Here's Negan" leaves enough runway for a follow-up prequel about the origin of Negan's Saviors, Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has revealed more Negan backstory is unlikely to unfold in the 24-episode final season. Kang told EW: "There's a ton of story in terms of what happens between this ['Here's Negan'] and his very first murder monologue, and when our characters cross him. So I really hope that that is a story that is told at some point, but it will probably not be on the Walking Dead mothership series."

