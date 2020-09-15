The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus To Produce And Likely Star In Undone By Blood TV Series

✖

AfterShock Comics' is taking a fan-favorite series to the world of television, and it will involve none other than The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. AfterShock has closed a deal with the Bigbaldhead productions to produce a television series based on their comic series Undone By Blood, which is written by Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler and drawn by Sami Kivela. Bigbaldhead productions was founded by Reedus and Brillstein Entertainment's JoAnne Colonna and is headed up by Amanda Verdon, all three will executive produce the new series alongside Nadler, Thompson, and AfterShock's Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer. Reedus is producing the show but there is an eye for him to also star in it, and he even wrote the forward for the recent trade paperback coming out next month.

"Undone by Blood was born from a place of pure passion, out of a love for Westerns, for myself and the entire creative team," Nadler said. "At the outset, our goal was to tell a story that added to the genre by deconstructing its themes, and to make the best comic book we could. While having your book adapted is the ultimate dream for many creators, it was not for us. We wouldn't be doing this unless we felt it was one-hundred-percent the right fit. And from our first discussion with Norman and his team at Bigbaldhead, it was clear that their passion for the project matched our own with genuine enthusiasm. They understood the nuances, the world, and the characters completely. That rare authenticity really resonated with us, and served as a reminder of the spark that ignited this concept almost three years ago with AfterShock. So, we're eager and thrilled to be working together and can't wait to bring this strange meta Western to life in a whole new way."

"Working with Norman and the team at Bigbaldhead to bring Undone by Blood to television is legitimately a dream come true," Thompson said. "From day one of our conversations it was clear we were all drawn to the material for the same reasons. The western genre casts a long shadow over the American film industry and it’s so exciting to create a show that will explore the impact of that legacy while also paying tribute to it. The dual narrative structure of the story makes it perfect for the transition to television. Fans of classic Westerns will get their Sergio Leone tales of justice on the frontier. And fans of quirky Coen Brothers neo-westerns will get theirs too. It’s an embarrassment of genre riches.

(Photo: AfterShock Comics)

I’m not going to lie. The possibility of having Norman Reedus play the co-lead of your television show is mind-blowingly amazing, as he’s the perfect fit for a legendary pulp gunslinger like Solomon Eaton. Right from the jump, Norman understood Sol like he was an extension of himself. He saw all the things we saw in the character and to be honest, Norman’s basically already a badass cowboy. We couldn’t be more excited to see his take on Sol. It’s thrilling to share the world of Undone by Blood with a whole new audience and we’re so damn ready for people to meet Ethel Grady Lane."

“I’ve very much enjoyed working with Lonnie and Zac on this series, and I can’t wait to see Undone by Blood presented in another medium," Kivela said. "Super exciting!”

(Photo: AfterShock Comics)

“Undone by Blood is a special book for us at AfterShock and we couldn’t be happier that we found the perfect creative partners in Bigbaldhead productions," Lee Kramer said. "Norman, JoAnne and Amanda’s creative sensibilities will only help to further enrich this already impactful tale for a television audience, and we cannot wait to get this exciting project underway.”

You can find the official description for Undone by Blood or the Shadow of a Wanted Man below.

Writer: Lonnie Nadler & Zac Thompson

Artist: Sami Kivela

Colorist: Jason Wordie

Letterer: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover: Sami Kivela w/ Jason Wordie

(Photo: AfterShock Comics)

In the early 1970s, Ethel Grady Lane returns to her hometown of Sweetheart, Arizona with one thing on her mind: killing the man who murdered her family. But first, she’ll have to find him.

As Ethel navigates the eccentric town and its inhabitants, she learns that the quaint veneer hides a brewing darkness. She has no choice but to descend into a ring of depravity and violence, with her only ally an Old West novel that follows famed gunslinger Solomon Eaton. As both stories unfold simultaneously, a love of fiction informs choices in reality, for better or worse.

From the minds of Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (The Dregs, X-Men, HER INFERNAL DESCENT) and artist Sami Kivela (Abbot, Tommy Gun Wizards) comes a neo-western that depicts the hard truth of seeking vengeance in the real world. The collected edition of the first arc is available in comic shops on 11.4.20 and bookstores on 11.17.20

Are you excited to see Undone By Blood on the small screen? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!