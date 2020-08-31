The Walking Dead Preview Special 2020 to Air Ahead of Season 10 Finale

✖

AMC Networks will present The Walking Dead Preview Special (2020) with Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick ahead of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, according to listings. The one-hour first look airing Sunday, September 27, arrives one week before the October 4 double bill of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," and the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Both episodes were scheduled to air back-to-back on April 15 before being delayed by six months due to coronavirus related complications, and now follow The Walking Dead Season 10: Episode Diaries marathon running through October.

Previous installments of the Walking Dead preview specials have aired the week before season premieres, gathering the show's cast and creators for an exclusive peek at the coming season.

The Walking Dead Preview Special airs Sunday, September 27 at 8:00 pm, to be followed by an encore presentation of The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 14, "Look at the Flowers," continuing the Episode Diaries marathon launching September 6. That special presentation re-airs Season 10 episodes "in a way that you've never seen before," according to showrunner Angela Kang.

"A Certain Doom" picks up from the cliffhanger ending of April's "The Tower," the season's penultimate episode, which ended with Beta (Ryan Hurst) marching his walker and Whisperer army onto the hospital tower hideout sheltering the vastly outnumbered survivors.

Promising a "big, action-packed adventure" when previewing the blockbuster-sized season finale for ComicBook.com, Kang teased the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as well as what lies ahead for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"I think that our people and Beta and the Whisperers, they're all on a collision course and it's finally all going to come to an epic head," Kang said, adding the survivors are "going to do what they do best as heroes and fight in the face of impossible odds."

The Walking Dead Season 10 will receive six "extra" episodes to air in 2021, extending the season's total episode count to 22. These additional new episodes will help bridge the gap between Seasons 10 and 11, which would have aired this October were it not for coronavirus-caused filming delays. Season 11 will now premiere on AMC in late 2021.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

