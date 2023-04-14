The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne Star Teases Shocking Final Episode

The Walking Dead spin-off series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) won't air until 2024, but fans can already expect a shocking finale. During a panel at last year's San Diego Comic Con, AMC announced the six-episode series as a reworked version of the Walking Dead movie trilogy revealed to be in development in 2018. (It's since been reported that the Rick & Michonne series will be an ongoing series rather than a six-episode limited series.) And now Lesley-Ann Brandt, who joined the cast in March as new character Pearl Thorne, has shared the first tease about the season finale:

"Just read [the script for] the final episode," the Lucifer star tweeted Thursday alongside the face screaming in fear, zipper-mouth face, and eyes emojis, suggesting a shock or two in the series that pits the eponymous couple against the oppressive Civic Republic Military seen on The Walking Dead, TWD: World Beyond, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Just read the final episode. 😱🤐👀 — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) April 13, 2023

Plot details remain under wraps, but AMC describes the series as "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world, kept apart by distance, by an unstoppable power, by the ghosts of who they were."

In the spin-off currently filming under the working title The Walking Dead: Summit, "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead) and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). Pollyanna McIntosh, who appeared as Anne/Jadis on the flagship series and the second season of the limited series World Beyond, is reprising her role as Scavenger leader-turned-CRM officer Jadis Stokes.

"It's an epic and insane love story. These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. It's hopefully going to be mind-blowing," Gimple teased of the series on Talking Dead, adding Rick and Michonne will be at their most deadly. "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season premieres May 14th on AMC, followed by Maggie and Negan spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City on June 18th and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is scheduled to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

