The Walking Dead: [Spoiler] Spotted on Rick & Michonne Set

When viewers last saw Rick Grimes and Anne/Jadis together on The Walking Dead, a Civic Republic Military helicopter shuttled them away to an unknown location. The former leader of the Scavengers returned as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes on The Walking Dead: World Beyond and revealed intel that she trafficked Rick for entry to the Civic Republic of Philadelphia, where "Consignee Grimes" has spent the past six years laboring at a CR Cull Facility. TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple confirmed Jadis would crossover into the Rick Grimes movie trilogy that's since been reworked into the Rick & Michonne series, so it should surprise few that actress Pollyanna McIntosh has been spotted on the New Jersey set of The Walking Dead spin-off.

AMC's Richonne spin-off reuniting Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne has been filming in the Garden State under the working title The Walking Dead: Summit since February, and the latest photos from the set show Jersey City's Hamilton Park dressed up as post-apocalyptic Philadelphia. McIntosh's longer-haired appearance suggests a flashback set after Rick and Anne's fateful helicopter trip and before she rose the ranks — with a shorter military-style haircut— as Officer Warrant Stokes on World Beyond.

The network had no comment when ComicBook reached out.

After AMC announced a Walking Dead movie trilogy in 2018, Gimple, who is showrunning Rick & Michonne, was asked if McIntosh's Jadis would appear. "She is on that helicopter, so that would be a yes," Gimple said at the time, though those plans have since shifted back onto the small screen. Rick & Michonne marks McIntosh's third series in this universe after her runs on The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook about Jadis' return on World Beyond, McIntosh teased that her expanding role within the CRM mythology "is just the beginning."

"I know that Gimple had wanted to see Jadis continue in some form or another. And I think he just really found the right fit here along with [World Beyond co-creator and showrunner] Matt [Negrete] as they're exploring this new world. So it worked great for me on the timing," McIntosh said of reprising Jadis for the first time since 2018. "Let's go to World Beyond, and play with this awesome cast and crew, and give the fans some Rick hints and some old-school The Walking Dead world characters. So I was really thrilled with the way it worked out."

McIntosh joins a cast that includes Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Gurira as Michonne, and TWDU newcomer Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne.

AMC describes Rick & Michonne: "This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The six-episode first season of The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is slated to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

