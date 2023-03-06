The Walking Dead's Rick and Michonne Spinoff Adds Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt

Rick and Michonne are coming back to the world of The Walking Dead in a brand new spinoff series, continuing the story of two of the most beloved characters from the hit zombie franchise. The original series came to an end last year, but The Walking Dead is branching off into multiple spinoff projects, one of which will focus on Rick and Michonne finding one another after Rick's departure in Season 9. Both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are returning for the follow-up, and it looks like they'll be joined by Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt.

According to a new report from Deadline, Brandt will be joining the Rick and Michonne Walking Dead spinoff show. She's set to play a character named Pearl Thorne, though no other details have been revealed at this time. The series will run for a total of six episodes on AMC and it's expected to premiere in 2024.

Production on the Rick and Michonne series is underway in New Jersey, having kicked off last month. Scott Gimple, former showrunner on The Walking Dead, is writing the show with longtime franchise producer and director Greg Nicotero behind the camera. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Rick and Michonne's spinoff is just one major Walking Dead series on the way over the next couple of years. Fear the Walking Dead is wrapping up with its upcoming eighth season. There will also be a spinoff following Maggie and Negan, and another focused on Daryl Dixon.