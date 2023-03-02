Rick Grimes Is Back and Bloody in New Look at The Walking Dead Spinoff

When we last saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead series finale, he was dirtied by grit and grime, shoeless, and clad in a Civic Republic Military jacket. "Consignee Grimes" had managed to escape the Civic Republic Cull Facility where he was put to work after Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) trafficked and traded him to the CRM, only to be recaptured by a CRM helicopter on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River. Finding Rick and bringing him home is the mission of Michonne (Danai Gurira), who hasn't seen her husband since she watched him blow up a bridge to stop a walker horde more than six years earlier.

"Have you seen this man?" Gurira captioned a photo of Lincoln she posted to Instagram with the hashtag "#Richonne." The photo, which you can see below, shows Rick covered in blood — but whose blood?

Scott M. Gimple, who served as showrunner of The Walking Dead seasons 4-8 before becoming chief content officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe, is showrunning the series now filming in Carlstadt, New Jersey, and Atlanta, Georgia. The Walking Dead spin-off is currently in production under the working title Summit, according to Productionlist.com.

On The Walking Dead Universe Preview special 2022, Gimple described the series as an "epic and insane love story" reuniting Richonne for the first time since The Walking Dead's season 9 episode "What Comes After" aired in 2018.

"These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing," Gimple said, adding that Rick and Michonne will be their deadliest selves. "We see this incredible power couple, but we also see that Red Machete Rick. We see that Michonne who taught a thing or two to the Governor. It kind of goes coast to coast that way between the intimate and the epic and the insane."

The six-episode first season of The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is slated to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2024, following Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season (May 14th), The Walking Dead: Dead City (June), and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (later in 2023).

