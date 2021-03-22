The Walking Dead: Daryl and Carol Go Their Separate Ways in "Diverged" Trailer

Best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) reach a fork in the road when they return in "Diverged," the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead's extended Season 10. At the lowest point in their friendship that has survived for more than a decade, Daryl and Carol had a bitter exchange when we last saw them together in "Find Me." At the abandoned cabin where he left ex-lover Leah (Lynn Collins), Daryl blamed Carol for what happened to Connie (Lauren Ridloff) — who was almost a victim of Carol's season-long vendetta against Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers.

"Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder," reads the official synopsis for "Diverged," premiering March 28. "Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?"

"We felt like we needed to kind of pay off some of the emotional territory we explore with them in Season 10, where they were sometimes at odds, there were some dark moments, and things were hard," showrunner Angela Kang told Den of Geek about "Find Me" and "Diverged," two of the six bonus episodes starring Daryl and Carol. "They are so close and sometimes there are really painful confrontations to be had when that’s the case. It's all part of the roller coaster of emotions those two will go through together over time."

Daryl and Carol's strained friendship is just a part of their ongoing story, which will continue in an untitled spin-off series expected to take the two survivors out west.

"In the particular place that they're at now, it feels pretty far away from where they would have to be in order to go off into their spinoff, but it's part of their ongoing story," Kang said. "We've got kind of a long runway to do it because we have 24 episodes ahead in Season 11."

"Diverged" premieres Sunday, March 28, on AMC.

