The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: Norman Reedus on Daryl vs. Beta Rematch

✖

Norman Reedus might be hesitant to engage on-screen arch-enemy Beta (Ryan Hurst) after taking on the towering Whisperer in a knock-down drag-out brawl in The Walking Dead's ninth season, but Daryl Dixon will take aim at the flesh-masked murderer when Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War in the coming Season 10 finale. In "A Certain Doom," Beta marches his walker army onto the previously abandoned hospital tower where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has taken refuge alongside survivors facing annihilation over the murder of Whisperer pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), but is it Daryl who will go toe to toe with Beta a second time?

"I don't know, he's a big guy," Reedus answered when asked about a Daryl vs. Beta rematch during The Walking Dead's online Comic-Con presentation. "I think he'd like to shoot him in the ass with an arrow from a tree, far away."

Daryl and Beta had their first vicious fight in Season 9 episode "Chokepoint," where Daryl and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) were pursued by Beta after rescuing Henry (Matt Lintz) and Alpha's daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), from the clutches of the Whisperer camp. The destructive melee only ended when Daryl sent Beta tumbling down an elevator shaft, giving the heroes a chance to flee.

"Just me personally, Norman, there is that kind of 'come get me' thing that you joke between each other, but I took a lot of Excedrin the day after that first fight," Reedus said. "He's a big guy. And he's got a very big stunt guy too, so it all hurts for me."

Whether it's Daryl or Negan who does the deed — or whether they forge another temporary alliance after they teamed up to take down a pack of Whisperers earlier this season — Morgan previously hinted Beta will be "taken care of" by season's end. In the comic books, Negan had his own climactic confrontation with Beta when he was conscripted by Rick Grimes to fight on the front lines of the Whisperer War.

"I know there needs to be some sort of something with Beta, 'cause he's still on the loose and creating havoc," Morgan told TooFab earlier this year. "So until that's taken care of, it's really hard to move forward."

For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter. The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.