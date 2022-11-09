The Walking Dead Stars Tease Series Finale: "Everybody Dies"

Who will rest in peace in the final episode of The Walking Dead? "Everybody dies," kids Norman Reedus, who has already begun filming the Daryl Dixon spin-off in Paris, France. Spoiler alert: Daryl's not the only character confirmed to live on after The Walking Dead ends. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will return in The Walking Dead: Dead City, their spin-off set in New York City, to be followed by the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own series. But The Walking Dead's November 20th series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," is very much an ending — and it goes out with a bang.

"There are certain moments that are super sad. And then there are certain moments that are like, 'F--- yeah, that's the group!,'" Reedus told EW. "There will be people yelling 'Come on!' There will be lots of that sort of screaming at the television kind of stuff. We went big on the last eight episodes, so there's a lot of adrenaline. There's a lot of emotion. There's a lot of fear. There are all of the things that you would want in a finale, for sure."

Reedus added: "There's a lot happening. Some of the groups show some real bravery that you don't see coming, which is great. And they're big sets — big badass movie sets. And then everybody dies. NO, KIDDING!"

How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale Live: Date, Time, and Streaming Guide

As they have for 11 seasons across 12 years, the survivors will once more fight the dead — like "climbers," the deadlier walker variants threatening to overrun the Commonwealth — and fear the living, like Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her loyal army of soldiers.

With all that danger comes death, as hinted by the episode's foreboding title borrowed from the final volume of creator Robert Kirkman's comic book: "Rest in Peace."

"There are some things that happen that are going to be really, really moving and a part of this world, which is death and a great feeling of loss," said Cohan. "But, for me, the experience of making those parts of it were sublimely beautiful and only enhanced the surviving people's connection and bond. That has always been that everlasting light in the show for me: For everything you overcome together, how much more does it cement your sense of mission and your sense of purpose and the strength that we all need to find within ourselves? Because even if we don't know what it is, there is a reason to keep moving forward."

Cohan continued, "I think it's exciting because it sets us up for where the remaining people will be and where they will go. So I do think [showrunner Angela Kang] did a really good job of the reality of a show ending and how we experience that through things that may happen with certain characters in the show, and the horizon line of where we can go from here with the people we still love who are still here."

The Walking Dead's "Rest in Peace" series finale airs Sunday, November 20th, on AMC and AMC+.

