All shows die — even The Walking Dead. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale of The Walking Dead lays the AMC zombie drama to rest after 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. The story started with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) trying to find his family in the walker apocalypse, only to lead a group of survivors who became a found family living — and dying — for one another. In the last episodes, their fates will be determined by the final fight against threats dead and alive: a horde of variant walkers and the army of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

Watch The Walking Dead series finale trailer above, and keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the final episode.

When Is The Walking Dead Series Finale Date?



The Walking Dead series finale airs Sunday, November 20th, on AMC and AMC+.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale



The series finale of The Walking Dead will air simultaneously on November 20th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on the AMC channel and the AMC+ streaming service.

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial, which continues at $6.99 per month. Sign up for AMC+ here.

The Walking Dead Series Finale Episode Schedule



The Walking Dead will end with a live red carpet pre-show, an extended series finale, and an expanded post-show episode of Talking Dead that will be simulcast on AMC and AMC+ on November 20th:

5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead: Red Carpet Live

6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET: The Walking Dead Series Finale: "Rest In Peace"

7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET: Talking Dead: "The Walking Dead Finale" hosted by Chris Hardwick

9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET: The Walking Dead "Rest in Peace" Encore

10:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. ET: The Walking Dead "Rest in Peace" Encore

When Is the Series Finale of The Walking Dead on AMC+?



The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest in Peace," will release on AMC+ at the same time the episode is broadcast on AMC on November 20th. The episode will remain available for on-demand viewing after the linear premiere date.



Because the series finale won't stream early on November 13th, the all-new hour-long The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season special will stream on AMC+ before airing that same night on AMC.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Series Finale for Free Without Cable

Cord-cutters can watch The Walking Dead live on DirecTV Stream, Philo or FuboTV. New customers can sign up for 5-day or 7-day trials to watch The Walking Dead free in their first week. The Walking Dead series finale is streaming on AMC+ starting November 20th.

How Long Is The Walking Dead Series Finale?



"Rest in Peace" is an extended episode and will run for 90 minutes with commercials when broadcast on AMC.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 on Digital

Episodes are available for purchase (priced at $2.99 per HD episode) on Amazon Prime Video. A TV Season Pass, which includes the first 16 episodes and future episodes as they become available, can be purchased in HD for $39.99. On Vudu, episodes are priced $2.99 (HDX) and $1.99 (SD); the season is available for purchase in standard definition ($30.99) and high definition ($39.99).

Where to Watch Season 11 of The Walking Dead, Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3

All aired episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 are available to stream ad-free and on-demand now on AMC+. Spanning a total 24 episodes, The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 1, The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2, and The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 3 are also available to watch online on the AMC website by connecting a TV provider.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Seasons 1-10

The first ten seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. and on STAR on Disney+ in the UK. Currently, only The Walking Dead Season 11 is streaming on AMC+.

When Will Season 11 of The Walking Dead Be on Netflix?



There is no release date for The Walking Dead Season 11 on Netflix. Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 won't be available to watch on Netflix until sometime after the complete season has finished airing on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead Shows on AMC Plus



Along with The Walking Dead Season 11, the Walking Dead Universe content now streaming on AMC+ includes:

The Walking Dead: Origins

The Walking Dead Episode Diaries



Generation Dead: The Walking Dead Fan Documentary

Tales of the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Talking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview



The Walking Dead Universe Preview

The Walking Dead Holiday Special



Fear the Walking Dead: Dead In the Water



Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.