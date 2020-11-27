The Walking Dead Thanksgiving Teaser Is Stuffed With Easter Eggs

✖

The Walking Dead Universe shows crossover in the 2020 version of the annual Thanksgiving painting stuffed with Easter eggs. In the latest gathering from @TheWalkingDead's social media accounts, viewers will recognize the silhouette of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) beneath a trio of Civic Republic Military helicopters from The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After decapitating Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers in The Walking Dead season 10, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sits at the head of the table with Virginia (Colby Minifie) from Fear the Walking Dead. Seated at the opposite end is Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her eight-year-old son Hershel Rhee as he appears in The Walking Dead's extended tenth season airing in 2021.

The painting, from left to right, includes Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) group captured by armored soldiers during their expedition to the Commonwealth; couple Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam); Kelly (Angel Theory) and Daryl (Norman Reedus); Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews); and the Rhees guarded by the metal-masked Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari).

Standing behind Aaron (Ross Marquand) are the Grimes children — Judith (Cailey Fleming) and little brother RJ (Antony Azor) — with Magna (Nadia Hilker) sat near World Beyond's Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Fear's Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone 🙃 pic.twitter.com/tTw1OdMpUT — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 26, 2020

On the right side of the painting, Carol (Melissa McBride) studies a paper announcing the untitled Daryl & Carol spinoff that will hit the road after The Walking Dead ends; behind her is the previously missing Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who stands near the cryptic phrase belonging to the new enemy group behind Fear season 6.

At the bottom of the portrait is the face mask that Rollie (Cory Hart) wears in Fear, where he's one of the outcasts who teams with newly reunited couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) to take down the oppressive Virginia.

The Walking Dead returns with a six-episode extended season 10 starting February 28 on AMC, followed by the nine-episode second half of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 in the spring. The 10-episode second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is due to begin filming early next year ahead of an expected mid-to-late 2021 return on AMC. The Walking Dead feature films starring Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes remain undated.

TWD Universe closes out 2020 with the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special, releasing in December as a streaming exclusive on AMC+.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead.