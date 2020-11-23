The Walking Dead Season 10 New Episodes Trailer Released

AMC Networks releases the first trailer for the all-new episodes extending The Walking Dead season 10 into 2021. The sneak peek aired during Sunday's midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead reveals a first look at the six-episode season picking up with the survivors in the aftermath of the bloody Whisperer War. Series regulars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the recently returned Lauren Cohan feature with new guest stars Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), the metal-masked fighter part of Maggie's group of travelers; Mays (Robert Patrick), a rough-looking survivor; Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan), the cancer-stricken wife of Negan (Morgan); and Hershel Rhee, the now eight-year-old son of Maggie and Glenn (Steven Yeun).

After the survivors silenced the Whisperers, killing Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) to finish the Whisperer War, Carol and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) ended the threat of Alpha's walker horde in October's "A Certain Doom."

In these coming episodes premiering on February 28, "We find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides," reads a synopsis for the season. "As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

These episodes are "deep dives into characters" that "don't have the typical scope and scale of what would be a gigantic finale with hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end," showrunner Angela Kang said in October when previewing the bonus episodes designed and scripted for safe filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think we get to tell a really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love," Kang said. "We'll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we'll see a lot of story related to Daryl and Carol, and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments."

