The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Final Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has released the Final Trailer we get before the show premieres on AMC and AMC+ on February 25th. The caption for the new trailer boasts that when it comes to series stars Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), “Together they can burn the whole world down…”

The Ones Who Live is a story of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe that has been building since 2018, when Andrew Lincoln left TWD main series. The decision NOT to kill off Rick in the show (as Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman had done in the comics) created a future opportunity for Lincoln to return, in what was once expected to be a trilogy of Walking Dead movies.

What Is The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live About?





The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be a six-episode series that fills in the six years between when Rick was lost (thought dead) after saving the community from a zombie herd (Season 9), up until Michonne both left Judith to search for her husband, as last seen in The Walking Dead series finale. Obviously, the pair will be reunited (as seen in trailers), but Rick’s time in the mysterious group known as the Civic Republic Military (the three rings symbol) will make the reunion as treacherous as it is happy. Rick will be a valuable asset to the CRM, and so getting out of their ranks won’t be easy – especially when Major General Beale (Terry O’Quinn) takes a keen interest in Rick.

While The Ones Who Live will put Rick and Michonne at its center, the series is also expected to fill-in some major questions about lingering mysteries of the larger Walking Dead lore.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is “an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world,” according to the official synopsis. “Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live — starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, and Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Matt Jeffries, and Terry O’Quinn — premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+.