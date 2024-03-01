The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ratings Are In

AMC's Walking Dead Universe is very much alive. For linear television, the February 25 premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was the most-watched scripted cable program with 896,000 viewers tuning into AMC on Sunday night. An additional 207,000 views from simulcasts on AMC's We TV and BBC America channels brings Sunday's series premiere to a total 1.1 million viewers. The episode, which saw Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes return as a captive of the CRM, averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The network has yet to report how many subscribers streamed the premiere through AMC+, where the episode became available at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Sunday. Previous spinoffs The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon both broke viewership records for the streamer, topping the eleventh and final season of the flagship show that concluded with its series finale in November 2022.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live centers on the love story between Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne, who were separated eight years earlier in the show's timeline. Lincoln and Gurira reprised their roles for a coda sequence that ended The Walking Dead series finale, but The Ones Who Live series premiere marked the first time their two characters appeared together since 2018. Lincoln's time on the original series ended when Rick was helicoptered away by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Civic Republic Military in season 9; Gurira exited during season 10 when Michonne set off to find Rick after believing him dead for years.

The official synopsis: "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Lincoln and Gurira also serve as executive producers and co-created the series with showrunner Scott M. Gimple. The two Walking Dead fan-favorites lead a cast that includes Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as CRM Sgt. Maj. Pearl Thorne, Matthew August Jeffers as Nat, and Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.