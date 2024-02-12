The Walking Dead Super Bowl Trailer Teases Return of Rick and Michonne

Richonne fans scored a new look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live during the big game.

Look alive, football fans. AMC Networks ushered in halftime with an exclusive sneak peek at The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne show, titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, during Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII. Featuring the show's cast and creators — including stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who co-created the new six-episode series with showrunner Scott M. Gimple — the Super Bowl halftime special shows fiery footage from the Walking Dead spinoff focused on long-lost lovers Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira).

Watch the Walking Dead Super Bowl sneak peek below.

The official synopsis for the new series premiering February 25 on AMC and AMC+: "The love story of Rick Grimes and Michonne is changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. Can they find each other and who they were in a situation unlike any they've ever known?" That unstoppable power is the Civic Republic Military: the shadowy group that years ago shuttled Rick away aboard a helicopter with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh, who also returns in The Ones Who Live).

AMC also announced that TWD: The Ones Who Live Cast Diaries — special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators — will release weekly on Thursdays throughout the season starting Feb. 29, exclusively on AMC+.

Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer with Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth (The Walking Dead), and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). The cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Pearl Thorne, Matthew Jeffers (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Nat, Terry O'Quinn (Lost) as Major General Beale, and Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Jadis.

"We've been working for a couple of years, meeting in hotel rooms around the world and sitting down in conference rooms in hotels, spitballing these ideas. And we said, 'What is the most insane reunion we can imagine?'" Lincoln told ComicBook about the new series that was reworked from a planned Walking Dead movie trilogy. "We landed on this, and the structure is quite unique with the timeframes that we've got these two people that have left the show in different timeframes. We needed to work that out, but also, we just thought it would be the most thrilling, insane, emotional reunion."

Lincoln noted that the Richonne series "is a love story," adding: "It's an epic love story. Every frame should inform their love — or deny their love. Essentially, that was it. That was the story."



The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.



