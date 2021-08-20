The Walking Dead: World Beyond Adds Quantico, The Good Place Actor for Season 2

✖

The world of The Walking Dead gets a little bigger as Anna Khaja joins Season 2 of spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond in a recurring role. Khaja, whose credits include seasons of Quantico and The Good Place, will play Indira. According to Deadline, Khaja's character is "an intelligent, artistic leader and mother who will do whatever it takes to protect her family and her people from harm." Khaja has appeared in episodes of True Blood, Bones, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, and The Boys, most recently guest-starring on CBS' FBI and FOX series The Resident.

The two-season limited event series previously upped Season 1 day player Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) to a recurring role as Lieutenant Frank Newton of the Civic Republic Military, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond). Previously announced Season 2 newcomers include Max Osinski (Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in a recurring role as Dennis, Gisette Valentin (Cobra Kai) as Corporal Diane Pierce, and Hanna Alline (Doom Patrol) as an as-yet-unrevealed character.

Series regulars Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), and Hal Cumpston (Silas) return alongside Nico Tortorella (Felix), Annet Mahendru (Huck), and Ormond (Kublek). Jelani Alladin (Will), Natalie Gold (Dr. Lyla Belshaw), Joe Holt (Dr. Leo Bennett), and Ted Sutherland (Percy) are upped to series regulars for Season 2, which pits the separated group against the shadowy CRM.

Season 1 ended with Iris and Felix reuniting with Will, now part of a mysterious new group banding together against the well-equipped army of the Civic Republic.

"They seem to be a group of potential new allies. I'll say that we're going to learn a lot more about who they are and where they come from, and also how they fit into the bigger picture," Matt Negrete, co-creator and showrunner of World Beyond, teased during San Diego Comic-Con@Home in July. "I don't want to give too much away, but I think they're a different group than what we've seen before in The Walking Dead Universe. And I'll say also that they have their own sort of unique relationship with the CRM, apart from our characters. So there's a lot we're going to be exploring there, and I'm excited for people to check it out."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 3, on AMC.