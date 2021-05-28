The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Brings Back Robert Palmer Watkins' CRM Soldier in Recurring Role

✖

Robert Palmer Watkins, who guest-starred in the first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Lieutenant Frank Newton of the Civic Republic Military, has been expanded to a recurring role for Season 2. Watkins' shadowy Lt. Newton appears in Season 1 Episode 8, "The Sky Is a Graveyard," in a scene revealing Huck (Annet Mahendru) — real name Jennifer — as a CRM spy and the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond). Best known for his role as Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital, Watkins will return in a recurring role as Season 2 pits its young heroes against Kublek and the CRM.

The ten-episode second and final season recently added Walking Dead Universe newcomer Max Osinski (Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in a recurring role as Dennis, described as a "once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life." Other CRM underlings introduced last season include Sergeant Major Barca (Al Calderon) and CRM-aligned scientist Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold), who we saw experimenting on empties at a Civic Republic research facility in New York.

(Watkins in Season 1 of World Beyond. Photo: AMC Studios)

That research facility — where Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) was supposedly developing a cure to the zombie virus — was the planned destination for sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale), who set out on a cross-country trek with their guardian Felix (Nico Tortorella) and friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) to rescue Dr. Bennett from the CRM.

"It really is going to be an expansion of the world. We're going to be seeing a lot more of a CRM, parts of the CRM you've never even hinted at," showrunner and series co-creator Matt Negrete previously told ComicBook.com about Season 2. "We'll get a glimpse, or probably actually more than a glimpse, into how they operate, what their modus operandi is."

"We're going to be spending some time at the facility where the girls' father has been and we're going to be more immersed in that world," Negrete teased about the new locations still to be visited in Season 2. "We just hinted at it and teased it a bit in Season 1, but Season 2 is really stepping off the diving board and diving into it full hog, so to speak. There's definitely a lot of cool things that we're going to be exploring that's all related to the CRM and the larger universe."

Watkins' expanded role in Season 2 was first reported by Deadline.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres later this year on AMC.