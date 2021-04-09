The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Casts Max Osinski in Recurring Role

✖

The world of The Walking Dead grows larger as Season 2 of limited series spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond recruits Max Osinski in a recurring role. Filming is now underway on the second and final season of the Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete-created series, where young zombie apocalypse survivors Hope (Alexa Mansour), Iris (Aliyah Royale), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) will encounter the black-suited soldiers of the Civic Republic Military. Under the command of Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), the CRM split up the group of teens when Huck (Annet Mahendru) delivered Hope to Kublek, and Silas was captured by the mysterious military force to end Season 1.

In TWD: World Beyond Season 2, Osinski plays Dennis, a "once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life," according to Deadline. Osinski played S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent James Davis across seven seasons of Marvel Television's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and has guest-starred on episodes of Shameless, New Amsterdam, and the rebooted MacGyver.

"Excited to be a part of this universe, look forward to sharing what everyone is working on out here," Osinski wrote in an Instagram post from the Virginia set of World Beyond Season 2.

Osinski joins a cast that includes Nico Tortorella as Felix, Jelani Alladin as Will, Joe Holt as Dr. Leo Bennett, Natalie Gold as Civic Republic scientist Dr. Lyla Bellshaw, and Ted Sutherland as Percy. Negrete, who serves as showrunner, has described World Beyond Season 2 as being bigger in scope and scale with a greater emphasis on the CRM — the military arm of the Civic Republic, the home of 200,000 survivors in an undisclosed location.

"I think for the characters, it's about them learning about themselves. I think there's a lot more for us to discover about these characters in terms of how they're going to face these challenges," Negrete previously told ComicBook.com. "We've gone from these smaller stories of them playing Monopoly to Treehouse, and that's going to be very different. We're not going to be seeing some things necessarily that intimate in Season 2."

Negrete teased, "I think the scope's going to be a lot bigger, and they're going to be wrestling with the fate of much bigger things — let's put it like that — in Season 2."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres later this year on AMC.