The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 First Look: Hunted by the CRM

The Civic Republic Military are the hunters and the prey in premiere footage from The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2. In the first clip from the new season revealed during virtual San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) reunite with Will (Jelani Alladin) after he escapes from the CR research facility where Iris' scientist father is being held captive. Iris and Felix learn from Will that empties wiped out their home at the Campus Colony of Omaha, but the trio is unaware that a supposed CRM "salvage mission" is the campus massacre ordered by Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) in the very first episode of the Walking Dead spin-off.

When the two-season limited event series returns with new episodes October 3 on AMC, Season 2 of World Beyond "concludes the epic story" of the four friends "who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world."

Now separated, sisters Iris and Hope (Alexa Mansour) and their friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) will "face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found," according to the first synopsis for the spin-off's final season.

Alladin is among the new series regulars this season, upped alongside Joe Holt (Scandal) as Dr. Leo Bennett, Natalie Gold (Succession) as Civic Republic scientist Lyla Belshaw, and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street: Part Two - 1978) as Percy. Ormond and Annet Mahendru, who return as mother-daughter duo Kublek and Huck respectively, are joined by Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital), Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Gissette Valentin (The Tomorrow War) as soldiers of the CRM.

"I think for the characters, it's about them learning about themselves. I think there's a lot more for us to discover about these characters in terms of how they're going to face these challenges," World Beyond co-creator and showrunner Matt Negrete told ComicBook after the Season 1 finale. "We've gone from these smaller stories of them playing Monopoly to treehouse, and that's going to be very different. We're not going to be seeing some things necessarily that intimate in Season 2."

Negrete continued: "I think the scope's going to be a lot bigger, and they're going to be wrestling with the fate of much bigger things — let's put it like that — in Season 2."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres October 3 at 10pm ET/9c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.