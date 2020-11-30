The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Teaser Released

The threat of the Civic Republic Military looms large in the first teaser for The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2. In the animated teaser aired after the end credits of World Beyond's two-hour first season finale on Sunday, CRM Lt. Col. Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) touts the luxuries of the Civic Republic — the secret society with a population of 200,000 survivors that may or may not include the still-missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Kublek's dialogue, taken from her speech to Sergeant Major Barca (Al Calderon) in the coda of "The Tyger and the Lamb," promises a larger role for the CRM in the second season premiering next year on AMC.

"We have energy, water, medicine, transport, the council, the courts, the schools, culture, currency, and economy, agriculture, manufacturing, law," Kublek says from her well-furnished apartment in "the Hidden City" that is the Civic Republic. "We are the last light of the world. We are the last hope."

The authoritarian arm of the Civic Republic Civilian Government, the CRM has appeared in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead with helicopters identified by the three-circle symbol representing the network known as the Alliance of the Three.

In addition to abducting a wounded Rick from The Walking Dead and nearly executing a sleuthing Althea (Maggie Grace) on Fear, the CRM secured an asset needed to build the future and save the world when Huck (Annet Mahendru) delivered gifted teenager Hope (Alexa Mansour) to Kublek in the World Beyond season finale.

The 20-episode limited event series begins filming its second and final season in early 2021 and returns to AMC later that year.

Season 1 ended with Hope taken to a CR research facility in New York; Silas (Hal Cumpston) arrested by Kublek's ground forces; and Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) reunited with Will (Jelani Alladin), now the leader of the small group of survivors who managed to escape the CRM's liquidation of the Nebraska Campus Colony in the series premiere.

"I think for the characters, it's about them learning about themselves. I think there's a lot more for us to discover about these characters in terms of how they're going to face these challenges," World Beyond co-creator and showrunner Matthew Negrete told ComicBook.com. "We've gone from these smaller stories of them playing Monopoly to Treehouse, and that's going to be very different. We're not going to be seeing some things necessarily that intimate in season 2."

He added, "I think the scope's going to be a lot bigger, and they're going to be wrestling with the fate of much bigger things — let's put it like that — in season 2."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 premieres on AMC in 2021.