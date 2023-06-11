The White Lotus Creator Teases Big Plans for Future Seasons

HBO's The White Lotus has been a major success for the network with the black comedy-drama anthology shifting locations around the globe across its first two seasons — Season 1 was set in Hawaii and Season 2 was set in Sicily — and Season 3 is currently being produced in Thailand. But when it comes to future seasons of the series, series creator Mike White has even bigger plans for The White Lotus. He'd like to see the series go fully global and hit every continent before it's done.

"My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically," White said when speaking at a festival in Sydney Australia with series star Jennifer Coolidge (via Deadline). "We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun. Obviously, there's a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes."

A The White Lotus Crossover Season Has Been Discussed

While The White Lotus is an anthology series, the seasons do have some connections. Season 2 brought back a character from Season 1 and it's expected that trend will continue in Season 3 with the return of Natasha Rothwell as spa manager Belinda. But looking further out, White has previously said that an all-star season of familiar faces would be a lot of fun, too.

"It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show," White said. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."

What Do We Know About Season 3 of The White Lotus?

At this point, we don't know a lot about The White Lotus Season 3. We do know that the season will be set in Thailand and White has teased the thematic line of the season in previous comments, one that follows Season 1's themes of money and Season 2's themes of sex: death and spirituality.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White said. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

He also said that the previous storytelling hook of a dead body at the start of the season might be changed for Season 3.

"I don't think it needs to always be a body," White added. "There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show – other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don't feel constrained by expectation. It's fun."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are now streaming on Max.

