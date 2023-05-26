The White Lotus Creator Teases Potential Crossover Season

HBO's The White Lotus has humble beginnings for an Emmy awarding winning new franchise. The limited series was developed under the conditions of being something easy to shoot amid very strict COVID-19 protocols, and would go on to win countless awards and kickstart a new tentpole for the premium cable network. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Mike White had some interesting teases for what the future holds for The White Lotus. Having already been renewed for a third season, The White Lotus will continue its thin connective tissue by bringing back another character from its first season. In the future that could become the goal.

"It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show," White said of the show bringing back familiar faces. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season." As longtime fans might know, White was actually a contestant on Survivor in one season of the reality-competition series. Knowing that, his use of "All-Star season" specifically should excite fans since he's clearly thinking in that kind of verbiage.

The White Lotus season 3 will be bringing back actress Natasha Rothwell as spa manager, Belinda. For the new season the series will naturally change locations once again. Season one of the show was set in Hawaii while season two moved to Italy. HBO's third season of the series will shift continents once again, this time taking place in Thailand. White added another tease for the future of the show, noting that its previous storytelling hook of a dead body at the start of the season might get changed.

"I don't think it needs to always be a body," White added. "There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show – other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don't feel constrained by expectation. It's fun."

The White Lotus renewed for Season 3.

The hit HBO series has already been renewed for a third season and series creator has teased previously that Season 3 could take on religion as previous seasons took on money and sex.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."