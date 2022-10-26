The Winchesters: Supernatural Alum Richard Speight Jr. Reprising Role as Loki

Another Supernatural alum is making their way to The Winchesters. The CW has announced that Richard Speight Jr. will reprise his role as Loki in the eighth episode of the Supernatural prequel. The Trickster is described as the network as being "as dangerous as he is wily" and still having a "veneer of whimsy to mask hi malevolence, Loki thrives on crooked games and sowing chaos — and Hunters are one of his favorite playthings."

"Richard's an old friend of mine, so it was a question of when, not if," showrunner Robbie Thompson told TV Insider. "I think it was in New Orleans actually when we were shooting Episode 2, so I wasn't in the writer's room, obviously. But I was reading their notes and was like, 'Hey, wait a minute… and then I just got really, really excited because it felt like [they'd come up with] an opportunity for us to welcome a friend that we've seen before, but maybe not in a way that folks expected."

Speight isn't the only Supernatural alum who will be appearing on The Winchesters. Earlier this month it was announced that Gil McKinney will also be appearing, reprising his role as Henry Winchester in the seventh episode of the series, though he technically already "appeared" in the series premiere in a sense with it being his voice reading a letter Henry wrote to John (Drake Rodger). The official character description for Henry on The Winchesters describes the character as "the intellectual patriarch of the Winchester clan. Having come from a long line of Men of Letters, Henry fully dedicated his life to the institution. However, when a Men of Letters' mission leads to Henry's untimely death, his absence and the secrecy surrounding his life inside the organization creates an unrepairable rift in his family.

According to The Winchesters executive producer Robbie Thompson, McKinney won't be the only familiar face from Supernatural that fans can expect.

"We will see some Supernatural faces," Thompson said. "I'm not at liberty to say who just yet, but in the back part of our first 13 episodes, you will definitely see some familiar faces, which I'm super, super, excited about."

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

Who stars in The Winchesters?

The Winchesters stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Meg Donnelly as Mary Campbell, Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. It was also recently announced that Bridget Regan, who may be best known to The CW audiences for her appearance as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy on Batwoman, had been cast as Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.