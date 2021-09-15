The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Reveals MuscleTech Workout Lineup

Henry Cavill is sharing how his MuscleTech workouts go each day with fans on social media. The brand put out a hype video with The Witcher star front and center. It wouldn’t be long before the Internet collectively lost its mind. For those interested, the Chief Creative Director for the brand actually broke down how the grind begins at 4 am every day. During filming schedules, this makes the most sense as the day is filled with other responsibilities. From there, he hits their grass-fed whey protein to get the engine going. After that first shake, it’s time for some soft tissue work from his physiotherapist, Freddie Murray. Now that he’s loosened up, he hits that pre-workout drink to really wake him up. “This stuff is fantastic,” says Cavill. “It is absolutely what I need to get through my workout in the morning. Especially considering it is so early.” It’s no secret that the Superman actor has a striking physique, but there’s a ton of upkeep for him.

“Strength Redefined is about all of us. It’s about the individual. It’s the thing we all have, that inner strength – the ingredient that lives within all of us. It’s the message that strength takes more than just muscle” — Henry Cavillhttps://t.co/OGN0lrzSOh pic.twitter.com/fF5QWhpK8n — MuscleTech (@MuscleTech) September 15, 2021

“Something I have always believed in, and seen throughout my travels and experiences, is that strength is far more than muscular power, or cardiovascular fitness. It’s something that comes from within,” Cavill explained in a statement. “Not only does MuscleTech understand this, but they preach it. Redefining strength is their by-word for accessibility for all, and cultivation of ourselves, no matter our starting point. This is a brand for everyone who is willing to explore the depths of their inner fortitude and see where it may take them. My partnership with them is an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to sharing our ideas with the world.”

“When we set out to redefine MuscleTech’s brand, we looked to define strength by more than just muscle. We also promised to stay true to our commitment to first-class ingredients, the smartest formulations, and most rigorous research in our industry. This standard of excellence fueled our Strength Redefined campaign and helped us define our brand, logo, and purpose,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the parent company of the MuscleTech® brand.

“When we commenced our search to find a team member who embodies the smarts, excellence, and hard work to align with our rebrand, we immediately thought of Henry Cavill. He personifies MuscleTech®, not only in terms of his intense training regimen and science background, but also with his commitment to well-being, involvement in community, and philosophy on life,” the executive continued. We are excited to have him join us in this exciting endeavor.”

Would you wake up at 4 AM to get a jump on a workout? Let us know down in the comments!