The Witcher's Henry Cavill Breaks Down Injury During Season 2

In case you missed it, Henry Cavill sustained a leg injury last year while filming The Witcher Season 2 as Geralt of Rivia for Netflix. The production on the new season, which is set to release on December 17th, ultimately moved forward without much fanfare while Cavill took time to recover and other scenes were filmed. According to a recent interview with the actor, he didn't see the injury to his leg as a setback so much as a chance to reset and heal.

"I think one of the skills I've picked up over the years is just forging ahead regardless of difficulty or hard work or trials and tribulations," Cavill recently told PEOPLE about his injury as part of a larger interview about fitness and mental health. "So when the hamstring injury came, I tried to look at the silver lining. It was like, 'Ok. I was working insane hours and it was exhausting and I now physically can't work because I'm on crutches.' So I was focusing more on taking the time off and going, how can I best heal myself?"

"When it comes to my mental health, [I] focus on what I can control and work on that," Cavill continued. "And that gives me something to work towards rather than something to deal with or work through or manage my life through."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca -- among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

