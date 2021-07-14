Henry Cavill Addresses Bathtub Scenes in The Witcher Season 2

✖

In case you missed it, the recent WitcherCon 2021 event from Netflix and CD Projekt Red revealed a plethora of news, including the release date for The Witcher Season 2 and the fact that the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would include DLC gear from the Netflix series. There was also a lengthy interview with Josh Horowitz asking questions of Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill. It is by no means a brief watch, but every minute is worth it, including the bit where Cavill revealed whether his character would once again appear in a bathtub.

"Geralt only showers from now on. He invented the shower for this very reason," Cavill jokes around 34 minutes into the interview. "Myself, personally, there's no bathtub scenes, but people will not be disappointed, there's plenty of man flesh to be observed."

If you somehow aren't already aware, the whole reason this is even a question at all is that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt includes a notorious scene of Geralt in a tub that has become extremely popular online. The first season even included, as implied above, a similar scene of Henry Cavill as Geralt in a tub. But, it would seem, it was not in the cards for Season 2.

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca -- among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

