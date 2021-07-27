The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Clip Sees an Island Vacation Getting Ruined (Exclusive)

✖

For the better part of a century, Disney fans have seen Mickey Mouse keep a cheerful attitude in almost every situation he finds himself in, but a new clip from a new episode of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse threatens to see even the delightful mouse having his day ruined, which you can check out above. The new series of shorts debuted last year, using playful animation and a charming soundtrack to win over audiences young and old, with all-new shorts starting to debut on the streaming service this week. Check out the exclusive clip from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse above before it premieres on Disney+ on July 28th.

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music, and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Marked by a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey's 1928 beginnings, the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes, and garnered seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and 21 Annie Awards. The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys, and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+.

This time around, audiences can expect all-new shorts that all of the beloved hijinks you'd come to expect from the beloved characters.

Check out the new episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse starting on Wednesday, July 28th on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to the new shorts? Were you a fan of the first batch of adventures? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!