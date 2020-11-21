McDonald’s Mickey Mouse Limited Edition Toys Revealed by Disney

✖

McDonald's is rolling out some limited edition Mickey Mouse toys in conjunction with Disney. Disney Parks talked about the agreement on their blog and fans want a crack at these little figures. Mickie & Minnie’s Runaway Railway serves as a major inspiration for the Happy Meal toys. There’s a bunch of Disneyland rides that serve as themes for the collection as well. But, as an added bonus, the toys link together to form a 10-car train in a throwback to the Happy Meal prizes of yesteryear. There have been many collections based on popular properties over the last decade, but often they don’t function all together like this. It was a staple of most late 90s-early 00s item rollouts to have them work together in some capacity. Disney describes the collection in their own words:

“This new collection features Mickey and Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Donald and Daisy experiencing some of the iconic attractions from across Walt Disney World Resort. Anchored by Engineer Goofy and Mickey and Minnie celebrating Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, these toys connect together to form a 10-car train. Each one also has a unique function to make the character move as it rolls, so as the attraction’s soundtrack says, nothing can stop us now from having fun!”

(Photo: Disney Parks)

“Now through Dec. 14, while supplies last, when you purchase a Happy Meal at participating McDonald’s locations, you can enter for a chance to win a vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort and experience the attraction that inspired it all: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Families can also enjoy fun and engaging games at home as part of this Happy Meal program through the McDonald’s Happy Meal App. “

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Check out Disney’s description of the Mickey Mouse series down below:

"In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals — Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto — as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible," reads Disney's description of the series. "each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters."

Will you be picking up these pieces? Let us know down in the comments!