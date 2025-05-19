The Amazing World of Gumball Returns With Trailer for New Series After 7 Years

Play video

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back for a new series six years after the original came to an end, and with it has gotten a brand new name and streaming home. The Amazing World of Gumball first announced that a revival was in the works a few years ago, and original series creator Ben Bocquelet noted that it was being approached as a “Season 7” picking up right from the events of that original series. Now that we’ve gotten the first look at the coming episodes, it turns out to be a brand new series with a brand new name.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a continuation of The Amazing World of Gumball created and executive produced by Ben Bocquelet for Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. The new series is currently scheduled to make its debut with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) in the United States, and with Cartoon Network internationally. A release window or date has yet to be set for the new series as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the first teaser trailer for the new series in the video above.

What Is The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball?

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball picks up from the events of The Amazing World of Gumball and will be just like the original series with tons of mixed media animation planned (as already seen in the trailer and new logo for the series). Along with returning series creator Ben Bocquelet, Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain will serve as executive producers and series directors, Xav Clarke will be the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The core voice cast will include Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Nicole, and Dan Russell as Richard.

Ben Bocquelet, Matt Layzell, Erik Fountain shared the following message in a press release, “What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven’t grown up much since we last saw them…we haven’t either.” Vanessa Brookman, Warner Bros Discovery, GM, International Kids, Animation and Franchise stated, “We thought it was about time that Gumball and the rest of the gang woke up from their catnap, to do what they do best, and delight more fans with distinctive humour, visual inventiveness and wild adventures. Guided by the immense talents of Ben, Matt, Erik and team, the new series continues Gumball’s legacy as one of the most iconic, groundbreaking and beloved Cartoon Network shows of all time.”

What Will New Gumball Be About?

As for what this new series is going to be about, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball teases more of how it will feel both familiar and new, “Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants — Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!”

Previous reveals about the new season also teased a return to the mysterious void as seen in the original series finale, and that’s going to be one of the big reasons fans of Gumball are going to want to visit and see if it comes to fruition. But as of now, we’ll just have to wait for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball to hit Hulu in the United States later this year.