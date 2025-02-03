The Amazing World of Gumball Is One Big Step Closer to Its Return

The Amazing World of Gumball is currently in the works on a new season of episodes, and now the series is one big step closer to its Season 7 premiere thanks to new updates from members of the current staff. The Amazing World of Gumball is one of the many Cartoon Network shows now in the works on a revival series years after the original came to an end. But unlike some of the other revivals making their debut, The Amazing World of Gumball is going to be picking up right where things left off with a proper Season 7 of the animated series.

The Amazing World of Gumball is likely one of the most anticipated TV returns of the year overall, and while a release date or more concrete window has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication, it’s now making some big steps in its design processes. According to new updates from members of the staff (as spotted by @RegularTweetsUK on X), the design phase for the new season has now been completed and 2D work on the season will be completed later this May.

According to a new update from Lele Vines on Linkedin, the design team for The Amazing World of Gumball has completed their work. In a previous update from earlier in the week, Benjamin Wahl also revealed on Linkedin that they will be open for work after May as Gumball will be finishing its 2D FX work. These are both crucial updates that reveal just how far along these new episodes are, and that means it’s going to be an even shorter wait before The Amazing World of Gumball makes its proper return for Season 7 soon enough.

As for when this new season will actually release, Vice President, International Content Partnerships and Content Strategy at Warner Bros. Discovery, Sean Henry, revealed in an interview earlier this year that The Amazing World of Gumball will be releasing for Season 7 some time later this year. There was no release date given for the new season as of the time of the interview, but these updates from the staff really make a late 2025 release all the more feasible. But the number of episodes has yet to be revealed for the new season either.

What We Know About Gumball Season 7 So Far

While The Amazing World of Gumball’s 2025 return for Season 7 has yet to be fully confirmed, there have been some big updates about what is coming in the new season. During a special presentation for the series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last year, The Amazing World of Gumball’s creative team revealed that the new season will be kicking off with an episode titled “The Burger,” which follows Gumball and Darwin as they try to eat healthy.

The Amazing World of Gumball‘s original six season run ended on a massive cliffhanger when the final episode aired in 2019, but it has been promised that Season 7 will finally be following up with Gumball’s greatest foe, Rob, and answer questions about the mysterious Void that the original series never got to answer. Which means that fans will finally get to solve some of the biggest mysteries that the series has had left over for the past few years.

Now that the new season is one big step closer to its premiere, it’s time to get hyped by checking out all available episodes of The Amazing World of Gumball streaming with Hulu.

HT – @RegularTweetsUK on X