The Amazing World of Gumball Is Finally Coming Back With New Episodes Soon

The Amazing World of Gumball is currently in the works on a new season of episodes, and it turns out that they are finally coming our way some time later this year. The Amazing World of Gumball came to an end after six seasons of episodes in 2019, and then ended completely after two specials aired in 2021. It was shortly after this that the animated series then confirmed that a new series was in the works. First seeming to be a new reboot of the fan favorite franchise, it was then revealed to instead be a new season of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 was previously teased for a potential release some time in 2025 or 2026 as revealed by the last updates from the creative team last year, but a new update from Vice President, International Content Partnerships and Content Strategy at Warner Bros. Discovery, Sean Henry (as spotted by @RegularTweetsUK on X), revealed that the series will be returning for new episodes some time this year. While no concrete release date had yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, fans can relax easy knowing new episodes are on the way.

Warner Bros. Discovery

The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 Release Window Revealed

As Henry revealed in an interview with C21Media teasing the year ahead for children’s content, The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 will be hitting with its new episodes later this year. Demand for animation is still high in demand from children, but Cartoon Networks is concerned with competing for screen time with the likes of YouTube. This ties right into The Amazing World of Gumball in a perfect way as the animated series strikes a perfect balance of demographics. Not only has the series been a hit with children, but adults who support Cartoon Network’s various projects as well.

This is going to be especially important as while Cartoon Network and Max are going through a number of changes with their library and streaming offerings, The Amazing World of Gumball is a major 2010s franchise that lines up with some of the other revivals they now have in the works alongside Regular Show, Adventure Time, and more. And as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to attack the next year, The Amazing World of Gumball could serve as a big platform to help kick it all off.

Cartoon Network

What We Know About The Amazing World of Gumball Season 7 So Far

As teased during a special presentation for the series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last year, The Amazing World of Gumball will be kicking off with the first episode titled “The Burger” and follows Gumball and Darwin as they try to eat healthy. It was also teased that the new season would be following up on the huge cliffhanger from the end of Season 6 that reintroduced Gumball’s biggest foe, Rob, and that this new season would be revealing more about the Void seen in the original series.

There was also a movie for The Amazing World of Gumball announced alongside the new season, but had thought to be cancelled. Series creator Ben Bocquelet alleviated these worries, however, as he stated that the film was changing from what it was originally intended to be, “It is not dead […] we still have a script I’m really working. We still kind of want to do it. But obviously it’s interesting because with time I’m now looking at like the movie where we’re trying to make back then differently. So it’s kinda like a good thing in a sense, but also bad, that I get sort of like revise the story and stuff and have a really new take on it. So it is not dead.” A release window or date for the film has not been announced either.