‘The X-Files’ Star Gillian Anderson Earns Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gillian Anderson, the veteran actor best known for her work on The X-Files and The Fall, was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.

During the ceremony, she was celebrated by Bryan Fuller, who was the showrunner on Hannibal, another genre TV series on which she had a prominent role; as well as her The X-Files co-star Joel McHale.

To get a star on the Walk of Fame, a celebrity not only has to have had a notable impact on the entertainment landscape but also be sponsored — usually by a studio or someone promoting their current work.

Besides The X-Files, Anderson has worked for decades on TV, in movies and on the stage, including most recently a stint on American Gods, which she announced she would leave along with Fuller.

The latest season of The X-Files, which began airing last week, will build on the show’s lengthy mythology and give Anderson an opportunity to exercise her dramatic chops in a big way, as much of the series’ arc deals with the child her character, Dana Scully, gave up at birth.

“What we learned early on in doing the series is that we can have very personal struggles or saving the world struggles, and yet the next episode can not refer to it whatsoever,” Anderson told ComicBook.com. “The audience has come to accept that and respect that, and we as actors just have to close one door and step through one door and just accept it.”

.@GillianA is a ⭐️! Congratulations on being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. #TheXFiles pic.twitter.com/OmbHaWVPIr — The X-Files (@thexfiles) January 8, 2018

Anderson has won a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards in the course of her career.

She is also an Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire, an honorific with which she was presented in 2016 for her services to drama.

The X-Files‘s eleventh season — Anderson’s last — is currently airing Wednesday nights on FOX.