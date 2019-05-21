These ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Look a Lot Different on the Red Carpet (Well, Most of the Time)

On HBO’s Emmy-winning Game of Thrones, life is hard, and the good and bad folk of Westeros are always prepared, if not dressed, for battle.

That’s why it’s always a kick to see the stars of GoT away from the set and on the red carpet. It’s at these times that Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, John Bradley and the rest let their hair, necklines and defenses down.

Now that the series has reached its end after its eighth season, it’s a great time to look at the HBO stars working their magic on the red carpet over the years.

Here’s a look at how some of our absolute favorite GoT stars clean up for nights out on the town — and high-profile Hollywood events.

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Van Houten’s priestess, known as the Red Woman, revealed herself to be an old woman in Season 6.

Carice van Houten … as herself!

Van Houten looks considerably younger at the 2019 New York City premiere of Game of Thrones.

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

He’s the king you loved to hate. For very, very good reason.

Jack Gleeson as… himself!

These days, the 27-year-old actor performs with his Dublin-based theater company Collapsing Horse.

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell

This last-standing member of House Tyrell dies in Season 7 when she is made to drink poison by Jaime Lannister.

Diana Rigg as… herself!

This photo of Rigg was taken at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Christie’s Lady Brienne dons as much armor as any knight.

Gwendoline Christie … as herself!

At the Hollywood premiere of Welcome to Marwen in 2018, Christie favors a bejeweled look.

Conleth Hill as Varys

When Hill’s playing Game of Thrones‘ resident eunuch, he lacks … hair, of course.

Conleth Hill as … himself!

On the blue carpet for GoT‘s Season 7 premiere, Hill shows that he’s still got it — hair, that is.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Clarke’s character favors leather, blond hair and dragons.

Emilia Clarke as … herself!

At the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Clarke favors black formal wear, brunette tresses and zero dragon references.

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo

Though he dies early in the series, the Dothraki warlord is one of the most memorable characters of Season 1.

Jason Momoa as… himself!

Since appearing on Game of Thrones, the Hawaii-born actor starred in Aquaman and Justice League. His next picture, Dune, is due in 2020.

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

The wildling leader survives the final battle with the Night King and ultimately returns to his people north of the wall.

Kristofer Hivju as… himself!

The Norwegian actor, seen here with wife Gry, also plays the role of Connor Rhodes in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious.

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

This leader of the Unsullied, who spends most of the series serving Daenerys, survived the end of the series.

Jacob Anderson as… himself!

Anderson, seen here at a Game of Thrones Season Finale Premiere event in Belfast, is also a talented singer-songwriter and record producer.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Coster-Waldau’s anti-hero lost his hand in the Season 3 episode, “Walk of Punishment.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as … himself!

Coster-Waldau shows off his perfectly fine, perfectly attached right hand as he departs for a red-carpet event at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Allen’s gray-favoring prince blends in with Game of Thrones‘ bleak landscape.

Alfie Allen as … himself!

At the 2019 NYC premiere of Game of Thrones, Allen stands out on the red carpet.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

As Ned Stark’s daughter, Williams’ character is willing to get down and dirty.

Maisie Williams as … herself!

Williams shows off her perfectly purple ‘do at the 2019 Game of Thrones premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

In the face of mistreatment, Dinklage’s lord is smart, witty — and really stylish.

Peter Dinklage as … himself!

If Tyrion lived and dressed in the 21st century, he couldn’t rock the cool anymore than Dinklage does at the 2017 U.K. premiere of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Cunningham’s Onion Knight is a buttoned-down, neck-armor kind of guy.

Liam Cunningham as … himself!

At the International Rotterdam Film Festival in 2016, Cunningham is an unbuttoned-collar kind of guy.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Headey’s sinister royal accessorizes with armor and a crown.

Lena Headey as … herself!

At the 2014 Hollywood premiere of 300: Rise of an Empire, Headey needs neither armor nor a crown to create a buzz.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Harington’s heroic outsider is weighted down with family baggage — and winter wear.

Kit Harington as … himself!

Harington is a vision in summer white at Italy’s Giffoni Film Festival in 2017.

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

When he plays Jon Snow’s trusty mate, Bradley wears a worried expression — and a lot of layers.

John Bradley as … himself!

Bradley is open-necked on the red carpet for a movie premiere in London in 2016.

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

On Game of Thrones, Glen plays a knight in exile — and in the cold.

Iain Glen as … himself!

Glen enjoys warmer climes and times at a film premiere in London in 2017.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Turner’s Stark is a fair lady who’s seen grim stuff — and, from the looks of it, grooms herself accordingly.

Sophie Turner as … herself!

At the 2019 New York City premiere of Game of Thrones, Turner looks to have left the weight of the Stark world behind.

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

In GoT, Wright plays a typical young man who, you know, has visions and dresses like the Fifth Beatle of Westeros.

Isaac Hempstead Wright as … himself!

Wright makes the scene at the 2016 U.K. premiere of The Revenant as an atypically stylish and scholarly looking teen.