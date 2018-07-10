‘This is Us’ Creator Teases Start of Season 3 Filming

This Is Us season three has a premiere date, but filming has not even started yet. That all changes on Tuesday when cameras finally start rolling.

On Monday night, creator Dan Fogelman told fans he was going to start stress eating once filming begins. He is also gearing up for the trailer release of Life Itself, a movie starring Olivia Wilde and Olivia Cooke that he wrote and directed.

Tomorrow morning we start shooting S3 of #ThisIsUs and the trailer comes out for my film #LifeItself and I’m very excited for both things while also planning a massive stress eat. Goodnight. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 10, 2018

Last month, NBC announced that This Is Us will return on Tuesday, Sept. 25 in its familiar 9 p.m. ET timeslot. The network is using it as a lead-in to its new medical drama, New Amsterdam.

Although season three production is just getting started, we already know that the first episode will be jam-packed with tear-inducing twists. That’s because stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz already read the script and told us they were left in tears.

“Reading the first episode of [This Is Us] season 3, followed by [Queer Eye] is NOT for the faint of heart,” Moore wrote on an Instagram Story selfie, showing her with puffy eyes on a plane.

“Just read our season 3 premiere episode on the flight home… The flight attendant asked if I was okay… still not sure,” Metz, who was coincidentally on a different plane, wrote on her Instagram Story.

Moore and Fogelman previously confirmed that scenes were filmed for the series finale, although there is no clue for when they will air. Fogelman has an idea for how the Pearson family story will end, but assured fans that is still far out into the future.

“We’re pretty far out. We know where it ends and we know the path for each season,” Fogelman said on a panel on May 29. “We’ve always had a plan, we didn’t want to get stuck … The show won’t overstay its welcome, we have a story to tell, we want to do this the right way. I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene of the series.”

While we do finally know how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died in the past, the show opened up a new era to explore in season two. We saw the future, with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) meeting a grown-up Tess (Iantha Richardson). The central mystery now is who the “her” Randall is talking about in one of the future scenes.

“This is what I can tell you: The show kind of knows where it ends, and future Randall [in the scene in question] is sort of in a place [that occurs] towards the end of the show. I can’t say any more than that,” Sterling K. Brown teased in a May Entertainment Tonight interview.

