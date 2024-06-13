Those About to Die Trailer Released by Peacock

The latest epic from Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow director Roland Emmerich is almost here. On Thursday, Peacock unveiled the second trailer for Those About to Die, Emmerich's new live-action drama series. Emmerich directed five of the ten episodes in Those About To Die, with the other five being helmed by Marco Kreuzpaintner (Bodies, The Lazarus Project). This new trailer arrives ahead of the series premiere of Those About To Die, which will occur on July 18th exclusively on Peacock.

"I have always been fascinated by the history of the Roman Empire," Emmerich said in a statement. "So much still seems relevant for our society today – from the entanglement of politics and sports to the disciplines of the competitions, which haven't changed much either over the last 2000 years. The most electrifying spectacles for the masses still involve two men in an arena, beating each other up, and the chariots of today are called race cars whose drivers still crash and often pay with their lives. When my partners Gianni Nunnari and Harald Kloser put Daniel Mannix's Those About to Die on my reading list, I was immediately hooked. My goal was to create a show that explores a side of Rome never told before – the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. Let the games begin."

What Is Those About to Die About?

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told — the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

The ensemble cast of Those About to Die includes Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Moe Hashim, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Rupert Penry-Jones, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas, Emilio Sakraya, David Wurawa, Pepe Barroso, Gonçalo Almeida, Eneko Sagardoy, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Lara Wolf, Angeliqa Devi, Kyshan Wilson, and Alicia Edogamhe.

Executive producers on Those About to Die include Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, Gianni Nunnari, Robert Rodat, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Marco Kreuzpaintner, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, Namit Malhotra

All episodes of Those About to Die will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, July 18th.