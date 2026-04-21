Three Years After the Last Episode, Prime Video’s Most Expensive Thriller Finally Returns With New Trailer

Prime Video is currently rolling out the final season of one of its biggest series, The Boys, which will end with its fifth season. The good news is that the studio has plenty of other projects in the fire like Invincible, Young Sherlock, Fallout, The Night Manager, and more. Now the streamer has revealed that its most expensive thriller is finally making a return, and not only do we have a new trailer, but the project is arriving very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In 2023, Prime Video launched its new spy thriller series Citadel, and not too long after its release, the show was renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, due to the Writers’ Strike, from a 2024 release to a 2025 release, but it didn’t release in 2025 either. Now the show is finally back with its second season on May 6th, and Prime Video has released an exciting new trailer for the series that you can watch below.

Play video

Citadel Returns With Some New Faces

The first season of Citadel featured a trio of main characters that included Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Mason Kane (Richard Madden). Bernard would seek out Mason, and then Nadia would join the battle against the evil syndicate Manticore. In season 2, the trio returns alongside two other returning stars in Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, but in order to take down the new Manticore threat, a bigger team has to be assembled.

Jack Reynor (James Hutch), Stanely Tucci (Bernard Orlick)

That new team of operatives includes Hutch (Jack Reynor), Franke Sharpe (Matt Berry), and Celine (Lina El Arabi), and the series will also feature the additions of Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

Watching the trailer also reveals that Bernard is going to have a more action-intensive role this time around, and while all of the new teammates will get some shine, Hutch is especially going to be a pivotal character over the course of the story.

Gabriel Leone (Paolo Braga) Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Nadia Sinh), Richard Madden (Mason Kane) Jack Reynor (James Hutch), Stanely Tucci (Bernard Orlick) Rayna Vallandingham (Aparna)

Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angelo Russo-Otstod, and Scott Nemes for The Russos’ production company AGBO. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are also executive producers as well as series directors, and David Well is also an executive producer in addition to being the series showrunner. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg are executive producers for Midnight Radio, and they are joined by executive producers Chris Castaldi, Debra James, Newton Thomas Sigel, Bryan Oh, Natalie Laine Williams, David J. Rosen, and Patrick Moran. You can find the official description for season 2 below.

Stanley Tucci (Bernard Orlick), Richard Madden (Mason Kane Jack Reynor (James Hutch), Richard Madden (Mason Kane) Lina El Arabi (Celine Rohr) Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Nadia Sinh)

“Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.”

Citadel season 2 will release all seven episodes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!