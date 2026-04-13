Every New Supe in The Boys Season 5 Explained & Ranked by Power

The Boys Season 5 has many character arcs to wrap up, from the titular team’s to the villains at Vought — but like every chapter of the Prime Video show, it’s still introducing new supes. It wouldn’t be The Boys without new powers in play, and in just two episodes, we’ve already met seven newcomers. They range in terms of power, though none of them are likely to play a huge role in the looming conflict between Homelander and The Boys team. Well, not physically anyway. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1 & 2.

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One of the strongest new supes is a familiar face, and she could very well impact the fight against Homelander in a more subtle manner. The rest of Season 5’s new characters feel very much like supporting roles, even the strongest of them.

7) The Worm

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When Butcher and Starlight need to break into one of Homelander’s freedom camps to save their friends, Butcher enlists the help of a supe dubbed The Worm. The Worm is played by Ely Henry, and he has the ability to consume and expel dirt. It’s handy for digging a tunnel, which is precisely what Butcher and Starlight need. However, The Worm is probably the least powerful supe introduced so far. He doesn’t seem to have any other noteworthy abilities, and given that he’s more focused on a career as a writer, he isn’t trained in combat. As such, he ranks low on the list of newly introduced supes. It’s very likely we won’t see him again after The Boys Season 5’s two-part premiere.

6) Countess Crow

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Never Have I Ever‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays goth supe Countess Crow in The Boys Season 5, and she’s one of the influencers who makes up the teen team introduced in Episode 2: Teenage Kix. Her power enables her to speak to and control crows, which could prove useful for a number of missions — but doesn’t exactly make her the biggest threat to the other characters. She’s arguably the weakest member of Teenage Kix, as it’s suggested that Sheline can kill her crows, and she doesn’t demonstrate the strength or speed of Jetstreak and Rock Hard. With enough crows under her spell, she’s probably a more daunting opponent than The Worm, but she still doesn’t rank highly on this list.

5) Sheline

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Another member of Teenage Kix, Sheline (played by Emma Elle Paterson) is also introduced in The Boys Season 5, Episode 2. When we first see her, she’s filming an energy-drink commercial while rounding up prisoners for Homelander’s freedom camps. Another influencer, her power is slightly better in combat than Countess Crow’s, as it grants her the qualities of a feline. This means she has sharp claws and impressive reflexes (though she’s also at risk of coughing up furballs mid-fight). She holds her own against Kimiko in Episode 2, which proves she’s powerful — but not as much as new supes with better abilities or more experience. For this reason, she’s on the lower half of the list.

4) Jetstreak

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The leader of Teenage Kix — well, prior to his death in Episode 2 — is Jetstreak, a teen supe played by Dylan Colton. As his name suggests, Jetstreak’s main powers allow him to fly through the air and grant him impressive speed. He also seems durable in 1:1 combat, just like many other supes training to be heroes. It’s nothing incredibly special, but he does put up a decent fight, and his abilities are more impressive than those of Countess Crow and Sheline (albeit less unique). He’s the second most powerful member of Teenage Kix, though there are two other supes who wield more power in terms of influence…and probably could one-up him with their physical abilities as well.

3) Oh-Father

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Daveed Diggs makes his debut as Oh-Father in The Boys Season 5, and the religious supe is mostly seen preaching — and showing off his new wife, Ashley Barrett — in the opening episodes. Given his role as a preacher, Oh-Father likely boasts more power exerting influence over people than actually fighting. However, his ability to emit sonic waves with his voice can probably do more damage than we’ve seen. It gives him a long-range attack that the three formerly mentioned members of Teenage Kix don’t have. And while he’s not the most durable or strongest supe out there, he has the same enhanced physicality, putting him at least on par with Jetstreak. He’s also older, and thus, likely has more experience. Without seeing more of him, it’s hard to say exactly where he should rank. But in terms of potential, he’s at least even with Jetstreak, and maybe a little higher.

2) Ashley Barrett

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The Boys fans already know Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), but the supe version of the character makes her entrance in Season 5. In terms of raw physical strength, Ashley should be much lower on this list — but physical prowess isn’t the only way to wield power in the show’s universe. The Boys Season 5 reveals Ashley’s new ability is mind-reading, which is an immensely useful skill, and a dangerous one at that.

Ashley doesn’t need impressive offensive or defensive skills because she can avoid a fight altogether. She can read her enemies’ minds, seeing what they’re planning and using it to manipulate them. We see this with Oh-Father, who she has wrapped around her finger. And her role as VP of the U.S. allows her to wield this ability on a much larger scale. The only person whose mind she can’t tap into is Sister Sage, but she’s a real threat to anyone else. Because she’s not physically strong, she ranks below one new supe who is compared to Homelander. I’d bet on her over the mid-tier ones, however.

1) Rock Hard

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Of all the new supes we meet in The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1 and 2, Rock Hard is easily the strongest. After all, Butcher compares him to Homelander — the very reason the team tests the supe virus on him in the first place. Portrayed by Andrew Iles, Rock Hard is the final member of Teenage Kix. Due to his rock-hard (hence the name) skin, he’s nearly invulnerable, making it very difficult to harm him in any way. The Boys only manage it by using the supe virus on him. Even then, he’s able to hold his breath for long periods of time. And while he’s mostly good for offense, he can shoot lava via his body fluids. The trade-off is that he appears to be stuck transformed into a giant mass of rock. It’s not ideal for missions, but physically, Rock Hard is the strongest supe we meet at the beginning of The Boys Season 5.

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