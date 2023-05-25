Citadel Gets Season 2 Renewal From Prime Video

Citadel is coming back for Season 2 as Amazon announced the show's renewal today. Deadline reported that Joe and Anthony Russo's series did get numbers for Amazon Prime. Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Interestingly, the studio is also sharing the premiere episode of Citadel globally for free without a membership. The Russos developed the series with the hopes of attracting an international audience. So far, the show has accomplished that goal and more. So, expect some more of Madden and Chopra on your screens moving forward.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video."

"Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew," she added. "Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season."

What Happens In Citadel?

"In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives."

"They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Citadel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Have you been enjoying Citadel? Let us know down in the comments!